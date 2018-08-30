Flurry of luxury hotel openings in KL continues with W Kuala Lumpur

W Kuala Lumpur is seen alongside the Petronas Towers. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Not far from Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers, with just a few hundred meters separating it from the tallest buildings in Malaysia, a new W-branded hotel has joined the city's skyline.

Located within striking distance of the city's most iconic landmark, the W Kuala Lumpur has officially opened its doors to become the latest luxury property in the bustling Malaysian capital.

Inspired by the country's tropical climate and lush, jungle rainforests, hotel décor includes bamboo-like chandeliers, light installations designed to mimic a flowing river and waterfalls, and ceiling patterns depicting an artist's interpretation of Kuala Lumpur's topography.

The pixel or dot is another recurring theme throughout the hotel, to represent the multicultural fabric of Malaysia.

Of the 150 guest rooms and suites, the Extreme Wow suite is the property's biggest, with a living space that spans 520 square meters and features one bedroom and two marble bathrooms. The suite also offers guests unobstructed views of the Petronas Towers.

The hotel is home to six restaurants and bars that serve Cantonese, Australian and French cuisines and a pool bar that overlooks the twin towers.

Kuala Lumpur has seen a flurry of new luxury hotel openings in recent months, with the arrival of Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur and Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur. — AFP-Relaxnews