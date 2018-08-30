Chong Wei told me not to worry, says Misbun

Chong Wei’s health condition came into public focus when BAM announced his withdrawal from the World Championships in Nanjing, China and the ongoing Asian Games. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Aug 29 — Datuk Misbun Sidek said he has received positive news from Datuk Lee Chong Wei on the health condition of the national badminton champion who is now undergoing treatment in Taiwan for a respiratory ailment.

The national men’s singles chief coach said he contacted Chong Wei and received positive response on the condition of the player.

“I have been sending SMS (short message service) and he responded that he was doing well. Told me not to worry,” he said when met by reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here upon his return from the Asian Games in Indonesia today.

Misbun said he only sent SMS to the badminton ace as he believed the 36-year-old player needed privacy while undergoing treatment.

On the performance of young players at the Asian Games, Misbun said Chong Wei did not comment but he believed the national badminton icon was also concerned about the performance of his teammates.

“He did not comment on the achievement of the young players and he understood the situation now.

“I believe in his heart the words are the same that is for us (singles players) to be more effective and should give more exposure to young players,” Misbun said.

The national badminton squad who are usually the medal prospect however returned from the Asian Games empty-handed.

Chong Wei’s health condition came into public focus when the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced Chong Wei’s withdrawal from the World Championships in Nanjing, China early this month and the ongoing Asian Games.

In a statement issued by the governing body at the end of last month, Chong Wei was confirmed to be suffering a respiratory ailment and he needed to rest for a month to undergo treatment and would not be able to carry out physical activities. — Bernama