City Hall offers special compound rate to traffic offenders

Director of DBKL’s Corporate Planning Department Khairul Azmir Ahmad said the special offer begins on September 1 until September 30. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is offering a special compound rate of as low as RM20 to traffic offenders who have not paid up the compound notices for metered parking and traffic offences.

Director of DBKL’s Corporate Planning Department Khairul Azmir Ahmad said the special offer begins on September 1 until September 30.

“The special compound rate of RM20 is given for motorcyclists, RM30 for cars, MPVs, vans, small lorries, pick-up trucks, 4WD and SUV drivers while RM50 is for heavy vehicles like large lorries, buses, cranes, tractors and trailers.

“This initiative gives traffic offenders a chance to settle their compound notices received before September 1, 2018 to avoid being blacklisted by the Road Transport Department,” he said in a statement today.

The special rate does not include offences which have already been blacklisted (W status) and court cases (legal action (U), mention (M) and arrest warrant (W), he said.

Payment of the special rate can be made at several locations including the DBKL payment counter and kiosk, post offices, DBKL Mobis application and the website www.myeg.com or e-bayar. — Bernama