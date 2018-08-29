Wendy Ng, Nur Dhabitah claim diving silver

Yan Yee and Nur Dhabitah Sabri collected 298.33 points in total after six dives. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 29 — The national diving pair of Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Wendy Ng Yan Yee has met the prediction of a silver medal in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre tonight.

It was a sweet comeback for Wendy who was suspended for eight months following a doping case last August.

“After quite awhile, I am very happy to win the silver medal and was only defeated by China,” said Wendy when met by Malaysian media after the event here today.

In the action tonight, Yan Yee and Nur Dhabitah Sabri collected 298.33 points in total after six dives.

Nonetheless, the effort was not enough to threaten China who scored 335.70 points for the gold medal through Chang Yani-Shi Tingmao while North Korea’s Kim Kwang Hui-Kim Mi Hwa took the bronze with 282.78 points.

The success was a repeat of the silver medal feat by Wendy in the event in the 2010 edition with Leong Mun Yee and the 2014 edition with Cheong Jun Hoong. — Bernama