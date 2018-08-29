Misbun tells national shuttlers to buck up after dismal Asian Games showing

Misbun said the men’s singles players need to learn from their dismal performance in Jakarta. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 29 — National men’s singles chief coach, Datuk Misbun Sidek conceded that the absence of national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei in the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang had badly affected the performance of country’s badminton.

The national badminton squad had returned empty-handed despite being led by several Rio Olympics silver medalists in the championship.

Misbun said all players especially the men’s young singles players needed to take a lesson from their latest performance in Jakarta.

“Initially, we thought there is always Chong Wei to the rescue. But without him, we have to proceed somehow and perhaps take a leaf from the treatment of young Indonesian players several years ago, and now they have become Asian Games champions.

“I hope fans and certain quarters will be patient and I will work hard and prepare them for excellence in future,” he told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang here.

“What I did was to give exposure to all young players as there will come a time Chong Wei will retire, it is just that we do not know when.

In grooming the young players, Misbun said there are no shortcuts as they are now in a transition period.

“We have to take a step by step approach so as not to pressure them too much or otherwise they will rise very fast and will fall equally fast. They must be competitive and consistent,” he said. — Bernama