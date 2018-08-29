Oil climbs as US crude stock draw exceeds expectations

An oil pumpjack is seen in Velma, Oklahoma US, April 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

ROME, Aug 29 — Oil touched the highest level in three weeks after a government report showed a bigger US crude stockpile decline than expected.

Futures in New York advanced as much as 1.5 per cent today. The Energy Information Administration reported nationwide crude inventories fell 2.57 million barrels last week, larger than a decrease of 1.49 million barrels that analysts forecast in a Bloomberg survey. At the same time, gasoline supplies dropped by 1.55 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery added 87 cents to US$69.40 (RM285) a barrel at 10.34am on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 47 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement climbed 60 cents to US$76.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Brent’s premium to New York prices is trading at US$7.24 as the US crude is weighed down by pipeline bottlenecks. — Bloomberg