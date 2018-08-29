ESSCom commander slaps down actor Hairul Azreen’s kidnapping claim

Hairul Azreen (centre) claimed he and a friend were almost kidnapped during shooting for the film ‘Paskal’ in the Semporna area. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

LAHAD DATU, Aug 29 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has cautioned everyone especially actors against making false statements which could jeopardise national security.

ESSCom commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said legal action could be taken against those issuing false statements relating to security and public order especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) and causing fear among the people.

“A film actor issued a misleading statement with regards to security in Semporna where the area has been referred as Tun Sharifah Rodziah Sea Basing (TSR),” he said in a statement here today.

Hazani was commenting on a media statement by Hairul Azreen, 30, who claimed he and a friend were almost kidnapped during shooting of the film Paskal in the Semporna area.

He said such statement would only raise negative perceptions on the level of safety in the ESSZone.

He urged the actor to come forward to lodge a police report for ESSCom to take further action. — Bernama