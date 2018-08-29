RapidKL extends operating hours for Sayangi Malaysiaku 2018 Concert

Participants attend a rehearsal in conjunction with the 61st Merdeka Day celebrations in Putrajaya August 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Operating hours for LRT, MRT and bus services in several selected stations have been extended on the night of August 30 until 1am on August 31 in conjunction with the Sayangi Malaysiaku 2018 Concert held at Dataran Merdeka.

In a statement issued today, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said the affected stations are the Masjid Jamek LRT, Bandaraya LRT, Pasar Seni LRT and Pasar Seni MRT stations.

“The RapidKL bus service operations will also be extended from the Pasar Seni bus hub with the last bus leaving 15 minutes after the last train departs,” the statement said.

The routes are those going to Taman Jasa Utama (route number 173), Taman Melawati (220), Pandan Mewah (300), Kajang Terminal (450), Taman Sri Muda (751), Taman Medan (781), Taman Sri Manja/Taman Sri Sentosa (640), Puchong Utama (600), Kota Damansara (780) and Taman Dato’ Senu (180).

“Five MRT feeder buses will operate until 2 am, along the T801 route (MRT Kwasa Sentral-Subang Bestari), T102 (MRT Sungai Buloh-Aman Putri), T103 (MRT Sungai Buloh-Damansara Damai), T460 (Bandar Teknologi Kajang-MRT Stadium Kajang), and T464 (Teras Jernang-MRT Kajang,” the statement said.

According to Prasarana, the other LRT and MRT stations will end operations as usual but commuters can still exit through them.

“Prasarana urges commuters to use Touch ‘n Go cards to avoid congestion at the token machines and to observe all regulations while at the stations,” it said.

For further information, commuters can contact the Prasarana customer service line at telephone number 03-78852585. — Bernama