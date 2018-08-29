Dr Siti Hasmah: Paintings can bring people together

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali visits the ‘Teh Tarik with the Flag’ exhibition at the National Visual Arts Gallery in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Paintings can unite and bring the people together in expressing their love for the country, says Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

She said this was because the paintings could be observed and interpreted in any way by anyone regardless of their age and skin colour.

“Paintings can bring people together because one could express his or her feelings through paintings. The same goes to music. If you have both (paintings and music), you can show love to the people,” she said when opening the “Teh Tarik with the Flag” exhibition at the National Visual Arts Gallery (NVAG) here today.

The exhibition is organised jointly by NVAG and Wei Ling Gallery in conjunction with the 61st Independence Day celebration.

NVAG director-general Prof Datuk Mohamed Najib Ahmad Dawa said the exhibition, which showcases the works of art of 13 local painters, promotes the Malaysian flag, Jalur Gemilang and Malaysian favourites.

“In some way, the art works also showcase the painters’ description, expression and projection of this beloved country,” he said.

The month-long exhibition opens daily from 10am to 6pm. — Bernama