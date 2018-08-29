MCA slams DAP for prioritising Bumiputera ahead of the Chinese

In a media statement, Lau pointed to DAP-governed Penang, claiming that the state government has only pandered to the Malays after the election despite canvassing for Chinese votes during the campaign. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — MCA Publicity Bureau deputy chairman Lau Chin Kok has lambasted DAP for allegedly prioritising the welfare of the Bumiputera over the Chinese community.

In a media statement, Lau pointed to DAP-governed Penang, claiming that the state government has only pandered to the Malays after the election despite canvassing for Chinese votes during the campaign.

“The DAP-led Penang state government fought earnestly for Chinese votes during the general election, but only takes care of the Malays after that.

“Exclusive privileges i.e. housing quota, the racial ratio in the state civil service, awards of small development projects for certain construction companies and allocation for Islamic affairs have superseded all other ethnic groups. The Chinese are only asking for fair treatment but DAP can’t seem to give it.

“I urge DAP to look themselves in the mirror, as their actions are ‘de-Chinese’ and they are now Bumiputera first. It does not seem to be the multi-racial political party it claims to be,” he said.

Lau also claimed that DAP has kowtowed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Penang’s Bumiputera-first policies aside, DAP also prioritises the prime minister in the federal administration. Any government policy, even if it is within its own jurisdiction, DAP will still need to get the prime minister’s nod to implement it,” he said.

Rebutting the comments of Johor DAP chairman and Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, who said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is people-oriented, Lau said DAP’s inaction of opposing the upcoming Congress on the Future of Bumiputeras and the Nation (KBN 2018) showed otherwise.

“Liew Chin Tong claimed that DAP is a multi-racial party and that Pakatan Harapan is people-oriented. But what we see is that the Pakatan government prioritises the Bumiputeras, and gives various economic privileges to strengthen their economic status.

“One classic example is the upcoming Bumiputera congress which will be held in September. We did not see DAP oppose to this, but give full support instead,’’ he said.

“Even more outrageous is that DAP secretary-general cum finance minister Lim Guan Eng openly addresses himself a Malaysian and not Chinese, just to gain cheap publicity,” he added.

The KBN 2018, which will be hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on September 1, will discuss the future of Bumiputeras as well as that of the country.

Subsequently, Lau urged DAP to organise a Chinese Economic Congress in order to examine the economic status of the Chinese community and identify the type of assistance that the government can render to them.