Pound climbs to three-week high as Barnier pledges unique deal

LONDON, Aug 29 — The pound rallied after the European Union revived hopes of a Brexit deal before the UK exits the common area in March.

The currency climbed to the strongest level in three weeks and gilts tumbled as Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said the EU was prepared to offer Britain an unprecedented partnership, different from that with any third country.

The market had, in recent weeks, moved to price in the risk that Britain could leave the EU without a deal. The latest comments from Barnier mark a shift in tone after the EU previously told the UK the best it could expect was a Canada-style deal.

“This is very good for the pound,” said Neil Jones, head of hedge-fund sales at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “He is open to a new third-country plus deal with the UK at a time when the market has all but priced out any deal at all frankly.”

Sterling gained as much as 0.9 per cent to US$1.2983 (RM5.33), the strongest level since August 6, while the yield on UK 10-year government bonds rose five basis points to 1.51 per cent. — Bloomberg