Missing Form Three student found safe

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Form Three student, Farah Amani Mohammad Fauzi, 15, who was reported missing after leaving her home in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras here on Monday morning, has been found safe.

Her mother Zaleha Kadam, 51, when contacted by Bernama, said Farah Amani the younger of two siblings was at the Sikamat Police Station, Jalan Desa Rhu, Seremban.

“At 11.50am, Farah Amani called to inform that she was at a nearby police station and asked us to fetch her from there.

“My husband and I immediately told her to wait and rushed to the location. I am thankful she is safe,” she said adding that her daughter was fine and the family has left it to the police to investigate.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Tun Hussien Onn was discovered missing by her mother at 5.30am yesterday.

Subsequently her father Mohammad Fauzi, 49, lodged at report at the Kajang district police headquarters. — Bernama