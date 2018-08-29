First group of Haj pilgrims arrives home

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — The first group of 497 Malaysian Haj pilgrims arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

The group, comprising 233 men and 264 women arrived at 7pm and were welcomed by the Human Resource Chief Officer who is also the Deputy Director of Haj Operations, Tabung Haji (TH) Mohd Hisham Harun, other TH senior officials and the pilgrims’ family members.

Speaking to reporters, Mohd Hisham said the group departed Jeddah at 3.46am Saudi Arabian time on flight FLYNAS (XY7604).

He said the Haj operations this year went smoothly with the cooperation of the Saudi Arabian government.

He added that 19 pilgrims, comprising nine in Mecca and Madinah before wukuf and 10 after that, died due to heart attacks, viral lung infection, asthma and lung inflammation.

A total of 81 flights will bring the total of 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims back, with the last flight scheduled for September 25.

For pilgrim Abdul Hanif Abu Bakar, the sandstorm which hit Arafat was his most memorable and scary experience in the Holy Land.

Abdul Hanif, 54, from Gombak, Selangor, said it was an experience he would never forget.

In the case of Hasmah Maidin, 67, although she was very scared during the sandstorm, she was grateful that nobody was hurt in it. — Bernama