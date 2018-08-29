Wall St set to open flat as trade overhang lingers

A Wall Street sign is pictured in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York June 9, 2014. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — US stock indexes were set to open flat today, with trade squarely in focus as investors awaited progress on trade talks between the United States and Canada and eyed next week’s deadline for consultations on fresh China-US tariffs.

After the United States and Mexico announced a bilateral deal on Monday, US-Canada are working to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement amid signs Ottawa was open to taking a more conciliatory approach.

The next round of US tariffs on US$200 billion (RM821.3 billion) worth of Chinese goods are expected to take effect in late September after a public comment period ends on September 5.

“Investors will continue to concentrate on trade talks now with Canada, and the enthusiasm will continue until we get some concrete news on whether or not the US and Canada reach a deal,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“It looks like we are headed for another mixed to positive session much like yesterday’s but with lighter trading volume, but any positive comments on trade might contribute to a stronger upwards move,” Cardillo added.

Among stocks, Amazon.com gained 1.1 per cent trading premarket and Alphabet rose 0.5 per cent after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on both stocks to become the most bullish Wall Street brokerage on the so-called FANG members.

At 8.40am ET, Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.08 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.04 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.05 per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has hit record highs for three sessions in a row, but eked out a gain on Tuesday as investors looked beyond Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments and the US-Mexico trade deal.

US economic growth was a bit stronger than initially thought in the second quarter, notching its best performance in nearly four years, as businesses boosted spending on software and imports declined, data from the Commerce Department showed.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods tumbled 8.1 per cent as the sportswear retailer’s quarterly same-store sales fell more than expected.

The company blamed tighter controls on gun sales and weak sales of Under Armour products, which pushed shares of the sportswear maker down 3.8 per cent.

However, footwear retailer Shoe Carnival jumped 14.3 per cent after it beat quarterly profit estimates. Express Inc jumped 7.6 per cent after the apparel retailer beat profit estimates and raised its full-year forecast.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise was up 2.2 per cent after the IT products and services provider topped revenue and profit estimates. — Reuters