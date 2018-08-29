Genting posts net profit of RM823.52m in Q2

The logo of Genting Malaysia Berhad is seen at Genting Highlands at the state of Pahang outside Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Conglomerate Genting Bhd posted a net profit of RM823.52 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, down 6.52 per cent from RM880.99 million in the same period a year ago.

Group revenue was RM4.82 billion, a decrease of three per cent compared with the previous year’s corresponding quarter’s revenue of RM4.95 billion, the group said in a statement here, today.

It said Resorts World Genting (RWG) recorded higher revenue in the quarter under review, attributed mainly to improved hold percentage in the mid to premium players segments, as well as the opening of new attractions under the Genting Integrated Tourism Plan (GITP).

The leisure and hospitality businesses in the United Kingdom and Egypt also generated higher revenue in the quarter, primarily attributable to higher contribution from Crockfords Cairo and interactive business.

However, its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased due mainly to higher debt written off, said the company.

Among other operations, Plantation-Malaysia recorded lower revenue and EBITDA in the quarter due to the effects of softer palm products selling prices and lower fresh fruit bunches production.

For the first six months, net profit slipped eight per cent to RM1.94 billion versus RM2.11 billion, while revenue was up four per cent to RM10.07 billion compared with RM9.72 billion previously.

Meanwhile, Genting Malaysia Bhd saw its net profit rose 204.2 per cent to RM378.2 million from RM174 million previously and revenue jumped 130 per cent to RM2.42 billion from RM2.29 billion before.

For the first half year, net profit surged 54 per cent to RM720.3 million compared with RM469.2 million in the first half of 2017, while revenue stood at RM4.82 billion compared with RM4.51 billion previously.

In Malaysia, the Group remains focused on the development of the GITP at RWG, it said.

“Pre-opening activities continue to ramp up as the Group prepares for the roll out of the Skytropolis indoor theme park and the highly anticipated 20th Century Fox World Theme Park,” it said.

The Group will continue to focus on expanding into regional markets by enhancing its digital marketing efforts to improve customer reach and attract foreign visitations to the resort. — Bernama