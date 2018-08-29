People in red: Thousands hurl tomatoes in Spanish food fight

Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual ‘Tomatina’ festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUNOL (Spain), Aug 29 — Thousands of revellers hurled some 145 tonnes of tomatoes at each other today, celebrating the messy annual Tomatina festival in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol.

A fire cracker signal marked the start of the massive food fight at 11am (0900 GMT) and during the next hour, six trucks loaded with over-ripe tomatoes drove through the small town’s main street providing ammunition for festival-goers.

Some wore sunglasses or goggles as protection for their eyes as they covered each other in red pulp.

The Tomatina is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945. It was banned for a while during the 1950s at the height of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, but today draws large crowds of locals as well as foreign tourists. — Reuters