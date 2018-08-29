YTL Power FY18 net profit falls to RM716.88m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — YTL Power International Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended June 30, 2018 (FY18) fell 8.9 per cent to RM716.88 million from RM787.77 million registered last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, it said revenue rose 7.6 per cent to RM10.58 billion from RM9.77 billion previously.

The group said pre-tax profit for FY18 was 5.7 per cent higher at RM943.24 million from RM892.20 million a year ago, mainly due to the better performance in the power generation (contracted) segment as well as the water and sewerage segment and partially offset by the lower profit recorded in the multi-utilities business segment and investment holding activities segment.

The group expects the multi-utilities business segment to continue focusing on customer service and diversification beyond its core business into integrated multi-utilities supply.

Meanwhile, YTL Corporation Bhd’s net profit for FY18 ended June 30, 2018 fell 30.5 per cent to RM1.00 billion from RM1.44 billion registered last year.

However, revenue rose to RM15.85 billion from RM14.72 billion previously, it said.

It added that most of its business segments are expected to achieve a satisfactory performance including construction, property investment & development, as well as the information technology & e-commerce-related businesses. — Bernama