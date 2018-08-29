Utusan Melayu agrees to settle Anwar’s defamation suit

Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd today agreed to settle the defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against the newspaper company and two others. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd today agreed to settle the defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against the newspaper company and two others.

Lawyer Azhar Arman Ali, representing Utusan Melayu, said this to reporters after the case management before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Faizah Jamaludin in her chambers, in the presence of lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, representing Anwar and counsel Lim Qi Si, representing Syarikat Televisyen Malaysia Bhd (TV3).

“On August 24, Datuk Mazlan Ismail (Barisan Nasional candidate for Permatang Pauh in the 13th general election) and TV3 have agreed to settle the suit and today, Utusan Melayu as the third defendant expressed the same wish.

“My client will also issue an apology to the plaintiff (Anwar). The apology will be published in the Utusan Malaysia newspaper, but the date has yet to be determined,” he said.

Azhar said the court also set September 28 to record the settlement.

Anwar filed the suit on October 15, 2015, claiming that the three defendants had implicated him of bribing judges and prosecutors.

He claimed that Mazlan had called for a press conference during which the alleged defamatory words were uttered and then published by TV3 on Buletin Utama at 8pm on August 2, 2013 and Utusan Malaysia newspaper on August 3, 2013.

Anwar said the words implied that he was unethical, dishonest, immoral and a liar.

He is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages and injunction to stop the defendant from repeating or re-publishing the defamatory words. — Bernama