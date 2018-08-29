Pakatan candidate Halimey promises more affordable homes in Seri Setia

Halimey said he would work with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to increase the number of affordable homes in the constituency. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — More affordable homes will be built in Seri Setia if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Halimey Abu Bakar wins the state seat.

Halimey said he would work with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to increase the number of affordable homes in the constituency for the benefit of the people.

“If given the mandate, I will make housing my priority for the sake for the people in Seri Setia,” he said in a press conference held at the PH operations room here today.

He said at present the main obstacle was not having a location for affordable homes, but he was confident that every problem had a solution.

“I will work with the ministry and identify the areas which are suitable for this housing,” he said.

Halimey who is also a former member of the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council said throughout the campaign so far, he had the help of all the component parties in PH except DAP which was focusing on the Balakong by-election.

In the Seri Setia by-election which is being held following the death of its assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin from cancer on August 2, Halimey faces a straight fight with PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

On September 8, the Seri Setia by-election is held simultaneously with the Balakong by-election following the death of its assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a road accident on July 20. — Bernama