Wildlife dept officer killed by stray bullet during operation in Rembau

SEREMBAN, Aug 29 — A Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) officer died after being hit by a bullet during an operation to chase away monkeys in Rembau near here today.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin said the incident was believed to have happened at about 10am during the operation manned by 16 personnel to chase away monkeys which were damaging crops of residents in Kampung Durian Daun.

“During the operation, the officer Cyrill Quing, 35, complained that a bullet had hit him in the right shoulder.

“Three of the personnel brought him to the Rembau Health Clinic in a department vehicle before the medical personnel there confirmed that he had died at 10.30am, he said in a statement here.

He said initial investigations showed all the personnel involved were licensed to carry firearms.

“Police have seized all 16 guns used in the operation and we are still investigating as to how the victim could be shot.

“All the personnel involved will be detained to assist investigations,” he said.

He added that the post-mortem would be carried out tomorrow morning. — Bernama