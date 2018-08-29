Malaysian Tigress finish fifth in Asian Games

Wan Norfaeizah Md Sauiti in action during the group A match against Taiwan in Jakarta August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 29 — Malaysia has completed the women's hockey competition in the fifth place after defeating Thailand 2-0 in the fifth and sixth place decider at Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field here today.

In the match, Nuraini Abdul Rashid opened the score for Malaysia via a penalty corner in the 22nd minute before Hanis Nadia Onn slotted in another goal in the 54th minute.

The results saw the national squad repeating its achievement of the fifth place in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.

National women's hockey coach Muhammad Dharma Raj Abdullah when met by Malaysian media said he was satisfied with victory despite the failure of the forwards to convert seven penalty corners in the match.

“Playing against Thailand is not easy as they are a tough opponent but I believed their loss to Japan affected their game today.

"I instructed the players to win the match at all cost. For me, the score is not important, the most crucial thing is we won,” said Muhammad Dharma Raj.

Malaysia had earlier lost 1-3 to Japan in the last group A match which enable the Japanese team to enter the semi-finals.

Only the top two teams from group A and B qualify for the semi-finals. — Bernama