Minister: Malaysia targets 80pc rice self-sufficiency by 2022

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub speaks during the launch of the countdown for the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Show 2018 (MAHA 2018) in Serdang August 29, 2018. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 29 — Malaysia targets to achieve 80 per cent self-sufficiency in rice by 2022, moving up from the current 70 per cent, said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

He said efforts were being made in that direction, such as increasing the rice variants and fertiliser and opening the door for technology transfer from China, Taiwan and Japan.

“Achieving that rice self-sufficiency is our dream and mission,” he said to reporters after launching the countdown for the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Show 2018 (MAHA 2018) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang here today.

Replying to a question, Salahuddin said the country would have to import rice even after attaining self-sufficiency because of food security and there would be people who still chose to consume imported rice like basmati.

In his speech, Salahuddin said he was impressed with the strength of China’s food security whereby it had a rice stockpile to last two years compared to Malaysia’s 22 days.

“Thailand has stocks for six months. We have to quickly learn the technology to raise production to provide high quality and sufficient food for the people,” he said. — Bernama