Johor, Mongolia may establish twin cities

Sultan Ibrahim visits the Genghis Khan Statue Complex on the banks of the Tuul River, about 54km from Ulaanbaatar, August 29, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialSultanIbrahim

JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — Johor and Mongolia may establish twin cities.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who is on a private visit to Mongolia, spoke of this possibility in a post on the Ruler’s Facebook account.

The Sultan had mentioned the possibility at a banquet at the Terelj Resort, a holiday destination 49km from Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia.

Sultan Ibrahim also visited the Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue, a 40-metre tall statue of Genghis Khan on horseback, which is the biggest equestrian statue in the world. The statue stands atop the Genghis Khan Statue Complex, a visitor centre, on the banks of the Tuul River, about 54km from Ulaanbaatar.

The Sultan arrived in Mongolia two days ago on the personal invitation of the President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, for a three-day visit.

The Ruler is accompanied by the Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim, on this first visit to Mongolia. — Bernama