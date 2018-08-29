KWAP acquires two student accommodations in UK for RM280m

KWAP CEO Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad speaks during the Securities Commission’s World Capital Market Symposium in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) has acquired two purpose-built student accommodations in the United Kingdom from IP Investment Management (HK) Ltd and Maven Capital Partners for approximately RM280 million.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad said the properties, located in Birmingham and Edinburgh, had an estimated average net yield of 5.08 per cent and were aligned with KWAP’s aspirations to increase its international property exposure.

“We will continue to grow our presence in foreign markets without compromising on our risk appetite, in line with our mission to serve Malaysian pensioners,” he said in a statement today.

He said the properties acquisition was directed by the fund’s strategic asset allocation, which currently stood at 40 per cent fixed income, 45 per cent equity, and 15 per cent alternative investments.

“Property investments comprise nine per cent of the allocation for alternative investments, followed by private equity at four per cent and infrastructure at two per cent,” he said.

He said as at Dec 31 last year, foreign properties constituted 75 per cent of KWAP’s property investments while the remaining were in the local market.

The acquisition of both properties brings the total number of properties owned and co-owned by KWAP to 14 with its other international properties are in London, Australia and Germany. — Bernama