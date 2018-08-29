Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on Juventus

Ronaldo will reportedly miss a friendly against World Cup runners-up Croatia on September 6 and a Nations League game on September 10 against Italy. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Aug 29 — Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will skip his country’s next two internationals including a Nations League game against Italy in order to focus on his new club Juventus, Italian media reported today.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer and skipper wants to make his new team the priority and will remain in Turin to be in top physical shape and to get to know his new teammates better.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo will reportedly miss a friendly against World Cup runners-up Croatia on September 6 and a Nations League game on September 10 against Italy.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed for Italian champions Juventus this summer from Real Madrid for €100 million (RM480.9 million).

Juventus have won their first two championship games this season as they chase an eighth consecutive league title but Ronaldo has yet to score for his new club.

He superstar also wants to help the Turin club win the Champions League after twice finishing runners-up in the past four seasons.

Ronaldo’s stunning overhead bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus has been voted Uefa’s goal of the season.

The striker beat competition from 11 nominees for the award in honour of his goal in last season’s Champions League quarter-final first leg in Turin.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me. Will never forget that moment, specially the reaction of the fans in the stadium,” the Portuguese superstar said on Twitter, using the hashtag #SpecialMoment. — AFP