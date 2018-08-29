Malaysia fall short of gold in silat

Mohd Fauzi won silver in the Class F category. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JAKARTA, Aug 29 — Malaysia ended the pencak silat competition which was offered for the first time in the Asian Games at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 with four silver and four bronze.

However, it was not good enough as the national squad’s target was three gold.

The team was expected to deliver because it had several exponents led by 2016 world champion and 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games gold medallist Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari who were gold prospects

Malaysian National Silat Federation (Pesaka) secretary-general Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, though not happy with the outcome, said all the exponents in action at Padepokan Pencak Silat Taman Mini Indonesia Indah here gave their 100 per cent.

“Personally I am not satisfied but we must congratulate the exponents because they did their best for Malaysia.

“Out target was three gold and it was eagerly awaited to give a boost to the gold tally. It can be said we failed but out of the 15 events we took part, eight of the exponents went up on the podium and I feel it is an achievement we can be proud of,” he said.

He also said that the points awarding system should be reviewed so that the sport will be offered again at the next edition in Hangzhou, China in 2022.

He said this would be brought up at the International Pencak Silat Federation ( Persilat) congress which will be held in conjunction with the World Silat Championships in Singapore in December.

Al Jufferi who won silver in the Class E Putra (65kg-70kg) category had complained of biased judging and had in fact walked out near the end of his bout in the final.

The other silver were won by Mohd Fauzi (Class F 70kg-75kg), Mohd Khaizul (Class J 90kg-95kg) and Mohd Faizul M Nasir (Class B 50kg-55kg).

The bronze were won by Muhammad Robial Sobri (Class I 85kg-90kg), Mohamad Hazim Amzad (Class C 55kg-60kg) and the men and women’s regu teams. — Bernama