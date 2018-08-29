UMW returns to the black in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — UMW Holdings Bhd returned to the black with a net profit of RM139.58 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 against a loss of RM224.89 million in the same period last year.

The profit was achieved over a bigger revenue of RM2.92 billion against RM2.76 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The improved revenue was contributed by the core business segment with increase in sales arising from the Goods and Services Tax (GST)-free period, said the group which is involved in the automotive, equipment, manufacturing, engineering and oil & gas segments.

The group posted a pre-tax profit of RM301.3 million from its continuing operations, driven by higher contribution from the automotive segment and the reversal of provisions, while its discontinued operations reported a pre-tax loss of RM121.9 million.

Operations in the oil & gas (unlisted) segment have been scaled down, while the management has been executing the divestment strategy.

For the cumulative six-month period, UMW recorded a net profit of RM233.39 million versus a loss of RM235.45 million on turnovers of RM5.33 billion and RM5.45 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, the group expects performance for financial year 2018 to be satisfactory as it is now on the recovery trend, focusing on strengthening its core businesses to put it in a better position to grow further.

For the automotive segment, it said the zero-rated GST has driven up demand and hence, a surge in the sales volume for vehicles.

However, the re-introduction of the Sales and Service Tax on Sept 1 is expected to impact consumer demand in vehicle sales. — Bernama