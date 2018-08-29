Women’s sepak takraw squad keeps semis hopes alive with win over Japan

PALEMBANG, Aug 29 — The national women's sepak takraw squad has kept its hopes of qualifying for the women's quadrant semi-final alive after beating Japan 2-0 at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang.

In the group match at Ranau Hall, Jakabaring Sports City, the team under Mohd Fikri Mohd Nor fought back from 7-14 in the first set to win 21-18.

In the second set, the national squad appeared more aggressive to defeat Japan 21-17.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fikri praised his players for not giving up despite trailing far behind in the first set.

“Even though, Japan was leading far ahead, our players did not give up and went on to win.

“The match against Vietnam tomorrow will determine if we could bag a medal. As a semi-finalist we would be assured of at least a bronze medal,” he told Bernama after the match.

With the win today, Malaysia has chalked up two victories and a loss after beating India 2-0 and losing to Thailand 0-2 yesterday.

Malaysia is in group B with Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and India.

Host, Indonesia is in group A with South Korea, Myanmar and Laos. — Bernama