Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, as the greenback rebounded amid receding risk appetite in the foreign exchange market, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1050/1080 against the greenback from 4.0950/0980 yesterday.

A dealer said Asian currencies, including the ringgit, weakened today, amid profit taking on earlier gains.

“Traders are also cautious over the US-China trade tensions and focus is now shifted to September 5, the deadline for US President Donald Trump’s public comment on increased tariffs of US$200 billion on Chinese goods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said trading was relatively quiet as the ringgit remained thinly traded with Asia traders focused are the Chinese Renminbi.

Meanwhile, the local note was mixed against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0047/0080 from 3.0062/0095 on Tuesday and improved against the euro to 4.7914/7957 from 4.7920/7963.

The local note eased against the yen to 3.6909/6946 from 3.6879/6916 and fell against the British pound to 5.2897/2940 from 5.2834/2893 yesterday. — Bernama