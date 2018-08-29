Six senior police officers transferred, effective Oct 1

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer and coordination of six senior officers, effective October 1.

In a statement, its corporate communications head, SAC Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Sabah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) (Operations) deputy head ACP Abdul Razak Hassan will assume the position of deputy head of Pahang JPJKK (Strategic Planning).

Abdul Razak’s place will be filled by Bukit Aman JPJKK Policy Management/Resources Division assistant director ACP Yusuh Mat Tais.

“Supt Zaiton Hussain has been appointed assistant director of Religious and Counselling Division (Psychology and Counselling) of the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department, with the rank of acting ACP,” she said.

Commanding officer of General Operations Force 3rd Battalion Northern Brigade, Bidor, Perak Internal Security and Public Order Department Supt Wan Hamzah Wan Kadir has been appointed deputy commandant (Training) of the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol), with the rank of acting ACP.

“Intelligence staff officer of the Intelligence/Operations Branch of the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Supt Zamri Deris is appointed as assistant director (Investigation/Legal/Case Study), of the same department, with the rank of acting ACP,” she said.

Tenom Police chief DSP Mohd Firdaus Francis Abdullah has been appointed Kudat Police chief, with the rank of acting Supt. — Bernama