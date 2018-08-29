I’m next Sarawak chief minister? That’s fake news, says Chieng Jen

Chong said both the state PH and federal leadership have never discussed the candidate for the Sarawak chief minister. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen today dismissed claims that he will be the state chief minister if the coalition wins the state election due in 2021.

He said both the state PH and federal leadership have never discussed the candidate for the Sarawak chief minister.

“This is another fake news created in an attempt to cause discord and unnecessary argument among the PH component parties in Sarawak,” Chong, who is also the deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, said in response to a report by a local news portal Sarawakvoice today.

“For the time being, we, leaders of PH, are focusing on the administration of the country to save the country from the wreckage by the previous Barisan Nasional government,” he said.

As for Sarawak, he said the state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is the main culprit behind why many parts of Sarawak are still falling behind in terms of development.

Therefore, Chong, who is also Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said there is a need for a change of the state government to stop the exploitation of the people’s rights and state’s wealth by the ruling coalition.

According to Sarawakvoice, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Kedah deputy chairman Anuar Abdul Hamid had said that Chong will be the appointed the chief minister if Sarawak PH won the 2021 state election.

The agreement, he alleged, was reached by all PH component parties before the 14th general election on May 9.