Minister: Govt agrees to feasibility study of Carey Island port

PUTRAJAYA, August 29 — The government has agreed to conduct a feasibility study on the development of the on-hold project for a third port at Carey Island, Klang which will be managed by Port Klang Authority (PKA), minister Anthony Loke said today.

The transport minister said after the post Cabinet meeting today that the PKA will appoint the consultants for the study through request for proposal (RFP) and all the cost involved in the study will be borne by PKA.

However, he said if the study indicates that the project is positive and feasible, then the cost will be borne by the companies that will be awarded the concessions in the future.

“The feasibility study will take at least one year. I have asked PKA to immediately start the process to appoint consultants through RFP.

“The process of appointment will take probably about three months, so we can roughly say the feasibility study can start as soon as November or December,” he told reporters at press conference.

It was speculated last year that the RM140 billion project to build a port on Carey Island in Klang, Selangor had been deferred, owing to less demand at Port Klang as shipping operators switched to Singapore.

But the allegation was denied by then-transport minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The planned Carey Island port under MMC Corp owned by businessman Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary would have been the third port in Klang.