Harakah apologises for ‘Darul LGBT’ headline, but not article

The article titled ‘PRK Seri Setia: PAS lawan Darul LGBT (Seri Setia by-election: PAS versus Land of LGBT)’ was written by Subky Latif. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The editors of PAS’ party newspaper Harakah have apologised for an article’s headline in the publication’s latest issue, claiming it could be “misleading”.

The article, titled “PRK Seri Setia: PAS lawan Darul LGBT (Seri Setia by-election: PAS versus Land of LGBT)” was written by Harakah’s veteran columnist Subky Latif, and was criticised as demeaning to the state and its royal house.

“The title is not aimed at the people of Selangor, the royal institution, and so on,” said the editors on Harakah’s online portal.

“At the same time, we have taken into account the misinterpretation that has occurred, and apologise for the printing which has invited numerous perceptions [from the public].”

However, the editors did not apologise for the content of the article, in which Subky had called upon readers to be vigilant about the allegedly ever-growing encroachment of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community on Malaysian life.

He had implied this was due to the “liberal tendencies” of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Subky wrote that the government ought to be reminded by both the Muslim and non-Muslim public to take a firm and unyielding stance against the LGBT community.

He added that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must take the lead as he once did with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim back in the day, who was charged with sodomy.