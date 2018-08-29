See your Disney designs come to life with ‘Project Mickey’

‘Project Mickey’ is a nationwide design challenge that calls for aspiring designers to submit Mickey-inspired fashion designs with a uniquely Malaysian twist. — Picture courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia and The One Academy have teamed up, in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, for a nationwide fashion design challenge titled “Project Mickey”.

The design challenge calls for aspiring Malaysian fashion designers to submit their Mickey-inspired fashion designs that also pays tribute to our uniquely local flavours and heritage.

Mickey Mouse has made his way into the hearts of millions of fans as a pop-culture icon and fashion muse since his on-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928. So designers, you’ll really want to get your creative juices flowing for this challenge.

The “Project Mickey” challenge will run till September 30 and the top 10 shortlisted designers will each receive a cash allowance to produce their designs for the runway at a fashion show curated by the team at The One Academy in November — where the winning designer will also be announced.

The winner of this fashion design challenge will have their designs produced for retail and made available in stores nationwide by local brand GL Design as part of their ready-to-wear collection. That’s not all, the designer will also receive an opportunity for an internship placement at The Walt Disney Company.

This fashion design challenge is open to all aspiring fashion designers in Malaysia aged 18 and above. Each designer must submit two fashion sketches, a short write up describing their designs and inspiration as well as a signed copy of the Terms & Conditions form available for download here.