Husband detained after wife found stabbed to death in Penang

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 29 — A woman was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in a house at Taman Merbau Indah, Sungai Dua here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the victim, aged 25, was found with stab wounds on the shoulder, neck and hand.

“Her husband, aged 25, lodged a police report on the incident at 2am today, claiming that he had pushed his wife during a fight following a misunderstanding at the house at 5am yesterday.

“He also claimed that the wife fell and he then left the house with their four-year-old daughter, but returned to the house again at 10pm and found the woman dead,” he added.

Following the report, Noorzainy said police went to the house and found a butcher knife, believed to have been used to slash the woman.

Police have detained the victim’s husband for investigation. — Bernama