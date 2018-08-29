Action figure enthusiast brings his favourite superheroes to ‘life’

Hon’s photography techniques create the illusion of him posing shoulder-to-shoulder with his action figures. — Pix courtesy of Facebook/Wire Hon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — Ever wondered what it must feel like to be part of a pack of superheroes such as Deadpool, Batman or Hulk?

One Malaysian can, or so he thinks.

He goes by the name of Wire Hon and his special talent is to transform action figures into larger-than-life figures. Hon often has his action figures going head-to-head with each other in his photographs.

His Facebook photographs have been attracting attention for their portrayal of Marvel and DC action figures interacting with the environment as if they were life-size figurines. A behind-the-scenes look at how Hon captures his photographs.

Armed with only his smartphone camera, Hon can create optical illusions involving characters like Spiderman, Deadpool, and Captain America.

His strategic placement of the action figures coupled with plays on angle and depth allow him to capture cinematic scenes with the Marvel protagonists. An overturned pail was used to prop up the action figure to the appropriate height for this photo.

The Pahang-born superhero enthusiast utilises objects such as cars, fallen trees, and swings for his action figures to ‘interact’ with.

His work has caught international attention as he was featured in Indonesian news portals and Hong Kong photography blogs.

“Your pics are so creative. Love it,” wrote Facebook user Vivi Hanada.

Another user named Furin Ongko commented, “So crazy good, I always love your work.”