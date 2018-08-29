Two remanded in connection with MMEA officer's corruption case

The two suspects, believed to be the middlemen, were arrested yesterday when they went to the MACC office to give their statements. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 29 — Two more individuals were detained for investigation in connection with the arrest of a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) senior officer suspected of corruption and money laundering.

The six-day remand orders against the two individuals were issued by Kemaman Sessions Court judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy and Kuala Terengganu Magistrate/Sessions Court assistant registrar Wan Aziantie Wan Ab [email protected], respectively, following applications by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

They are being investigated under Section 17 (A) of the MACC Act and also under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

The 37-year-old MMEA officer, with the rank of lieutenant commander, was alleged to have received between RM4,000 and RM9,000 from owners of foreign fishing vessels in 2016 and 2017 for the release of their ships that were detained for encroaching into Malaysian waters.

The money was allegedly deposited into the bank account of other individuals. — Bernama