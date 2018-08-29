Laws like Sosma necessary to protect country, says MCA man

Ti said whether Sosma is amended or abolished, laws to curtail and disrupt terrorists and organised crime are necessary. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government can repeal the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) if it wants to, but Malaysia needs laws against terrorists and organised crime, said Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker.

The MCA spokesman today said whether Sosma is amended or abolished, laws to curtail and disrupt terrorists and organised crime are necessary.

He said in a statement that there must also be countermeasures to reform people who have been radicalised or are involved in vice.

“We cannot allow a situation whereby terrorists or gangsters under detention start making demands or threats to the authorities and the authorities caving in, all in the name of the New Malaysia or human rights or democracy,” said Ti, who is also MCA Religious Harmony Bureau chairman.

“Malaysians and even international travellers here want our streets to be safe from suicide bombers or rogue vehicle drivers dashing down innocent victims.

“Protection and safety from bloodshed and turmoil is a far greater human right which innocent people should have a higher privilege of enjoying under a democracy rather than terrorists, terrorist wannabes/sympathisers and gang lords.”

Ti also said the government should bear in mind that the United States, a country known as the bastion of democracy, had kept terror suspects for years without trial in Guantanamo.

He pointed out that Sosma was enacted after the Internal Security Act (ISA) was repealed by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government following controversies surrounding the abuse of the law.

The Home Ministry set up a special committee in June to review laws on national security, including Sosma.

It comprised, among others, the Royal Malaysia Police, Attorney General’s Chambers, Institution Reforms Committee, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), Malaysian Bar, academics and law practitioners.

Last Friday, 118 detainees held under Sosma launched a hunger strike to urge the government to abolish the Act.