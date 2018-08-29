Sony, Michael Jackson estate beat claims over fake recordings

A file picture of Michael Jackson. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — Sony Music Entertainment and the estate of the late Michael Jackson defeated claims they misled fans of the King of Pop by asserting that disputed tracks on a posthumous album, Michael, were authentic Jackson recordings.

A California appellate court yesterday overruled a judge who had refused to throw out two claims alleging that the album cover and a promotional video deceived consumers.

The album released on December 14, 2010, contains 10 tracks. Some members of Jackson’s family disputed that he was the singer on three tracks before the album came out. In response, Sony and the estate issued statements saying they believed the tracks were authentic. — Bloomberg