Bursa stays down at mid-afternoon

With hardly any appetite for risk from investors, shares on Bursa Malaysia continue to languish in the red. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session lower, extending earlier losses, as risk appetite remained subdued.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 6.37 points to 1,820.53 after being confined within a tight range of between 1,815.74 and 1,822.43.

Major losses in bluechips included DiGi, Petronas Chemicals. Hartalega, IHH Healthcare, Maybank and Dialog.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 547 to 339 with 330 counters unchanged, 693 untraded and 68 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.81 billion shares worth RM1.37 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank eased six sen to RM9.94 and Tenaga slipped two sen to RM15.70.

Both Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals bagged two sen each to RM25.02 and RM9.58 while CIMB rose nine sen to RM6.17.

Among actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 36 sen, My E.G gained 11 sen to RM1.48 while Vivocom inched down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 50.66 points to 12,763.68, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 51.07 points to 12,559.09, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 69.41 points to 12,889 and the FBM Ace Index eased 15.45 points to 5,367.26 while FBM 70 gave up 88.69 points to 15,266.19.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index slipped 1.38 points to 3,247.39, the Plantation Index lost 22.4 points to 7,583 but the Finance Index rose 8.18 points to 17,898.9. — Bernama