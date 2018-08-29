Gerakan quits lawsuit against Guan Eng

In July last year, Gerakan secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng represented the party to file a defamation suit against Lim Guan Eng. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 29 — Gerakan withdrew its defamation lawsuit against Lim Guan Eng today and the case was promptly struck out by the High Court here.

Justice Rosilah Yop dismissed the case with the condition that Gerakan could not refile its claim.

She also ordered for Gerakan to pay for the costs to be ascertained on September 12.

V. Amareson, who represented Gerakan, told the court earlier that his client is withdrawing the suit.

Lim’s lawyer, K. Simon Murali, said the defence had no objections if the withdrawal was subject to two main conditions.

“We plead that Gerakan be given no liberty to file afresh any suit on the same cause of action and that Gerakan pay costs,” he said, citing preparations already made.

“So it's unfair now for Gerakan to withdraw the suit without paying a single cent,” he said.

In July last year, Gerakan secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng represented the party to file a defamation suit against Lim.

Gerakan had demanded a public apology from Lim over his statements against the party that it claimed were defamatory.

Liang claimed Lim had repeatedly accused the party, that had led the previous state administration, of selling 396.6ha of reclaimed land in Tanjung Pinang for RM42.7 million, or at RM1 per sq ft.