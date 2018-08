Tan Sri Ali Hamsa hands over the letter of appointment to Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar in Perdana Putra August 28, 2018. — Picture via Twitter/Ali Hamsa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 ― Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar started work today as the new chief secretary to the government, pledging to always uphold integrity and the principle of truth in discharging his duties.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary to the Government, he said he was determined to empower the public service delivery system with the emphasis on more efficient and effective cost management.

Ismail clocked in for work at 7.25am. ― Bernama