Court rejects Umno No. 2’s bid to strike out election petition

Judge Datuk Aziman Omar ruled that Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan's (pic) eight objections lacked merit. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 29 — The Special Election Court here today dismissed a preliminary objection by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to strike out an election petition filed by PKR candidate for the Rantau state seat, Dr S. Streram.

Judge Datuk Azimah Omar made the decision after studying and considering all the affidavits and written submission by Mohamad, as the first respondent.

She said the eight non-compliance with the requirements of the Election Act 1954 raised by Mohamad against the petitioner had no merits and that the reasons given did not justify his move to strike out the election petition.

“Therefore, the court dismisses the application by the first respondent to strike out the election petition for the Rantau state seat,” she said.

Mohamad filed the preliminary objection to strike out the election petition filed by Streram for the Rantau state seat in the Rembau parliamentary constituency last June 25.

The court then set September 12, 13, 14, 27, 28, October 1 and 2 to hear Dr Streram’s petition. Besides Mohamad, he had also named Returning officer Amino Agus Suyub and the Election Commission (EC), as the second and third respondent, respectively.

Mohamad, who is former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, is represented by a panel of lawyers, led byDatuk Hafarizam Harun. The others are Syed Faisal Syed Abdullah, Abu Bakar Isa Rahmat, Yazid Mustaqim and Iqhmal Syafiq Azim.

Dr Streram, represented by lawyers Hanif Kathri, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, GP Sreekanth and S. Sathia, filed the petition on May 23 to nullify the EC’s decision to declare Mohamad as the winner of the Rembau state seat in the May 9 general election.

Mohamad won the seat unopposed after the Amino Agos refused to allow Dr Streram into the nomination centre as he did not have a valid pass issued by the commission. ― Bernama