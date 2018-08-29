Perak PAC to grill contractors over uncompleted Sukma venues, exco says

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee inspects the Sukma badminton venue with project manager Mohd Fadzilah Samsuri, August 29, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 29 — At least two contractors tasked with completing venues for the coming Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak will face the state assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for failing to finish their work on time.

This comes after they failed to complete the Padang Bandaran Majlis Kerian football field and the Ipoh Sports Complex badminton venue before August 20, the deadline set by the state government ahead of the games which starts on September 11.

“I will be referring these two contractors, and a couple of the others to the Public Accounts Committee,” State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee told Malay Mail today.

“There will be some public hearings conducted, but that will be at the behest of the Speaker (Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham). On my part, I will do the necessary to ensure these cases are brought to the PAC.”

Lee said the problems with these venues were rooted in the original appointment of the contractors.

He said it was pointless to point fingers at this juncture, adding that the state just wanted to make sure the work was done.

“Appointing a rescue contractor will not help because we’ll spend more money and repeat the entire process again.

“When you have incompetent contractors, and you don’t have the option or the time to get another in, you work with what you have and you penalise the contractors. That’s happening now.

During an inspection of the badminton venue today, Lee found that many commitments made by the contractor had not been met.

This, he said, included the panelling inside the hall and the signage on the building’s main entrance.

“The main contractor has been paid. They should have channelled the money into the project and finished it before claiming it later. Instead, they just took their portion,” Lee explained.

Visibly angry, Lee said the badminton venue should be completed by Sept 7, six days before the first badminton match on Sept 13.

This, he said, would give the Sukma secretariat enough time to put the finishing touches on the venue.

Meanwhile, Lee said the Kerian football venue should be finished by Sept 5, as there was still some work to do on the stadium’s grandstand.

He noted that the condition of the football field was not ‘as urgent’ as the badminton venue.

“We are waiting for the installation of the roof, which we were told would be finished by today. We are confident that it will be ready in time, and the focus is on getting it done.”