‘Hantu Kak Limah’ passes RM30m mark, nearly twice previous record

The Mamat Khalid-directed movie continues to dominate Malaysian cinemas. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — Mamat Khalid’s comedy-horror flick Hantu Kak Limah showed no signs of its domination at the Malaysian box office.

The film surpassed the RM30 million mark, breaking box office records with a whopping RM32.5 million two days ago on its 18th day in cinemas, according to Astro Shaw.

Not only is the Astro Shaw and Infinitus Gold production the highest grossing film in the country, the amount collected is almost double than that of the previous highest-grossing Malaysian film Abang Long Fadil 2 which grossed RM18.15 million at the box office.

The collection for Hantu Kak Limah also means that it has quadrupled takings for its 2010 predecessor Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah which made RM7.9 million at the box office.