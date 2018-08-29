Warning centre: Tsunami up to 1m forecast in three Pacific islands

Sea gypsies boats are parked December 2, 2014, on the island of Ko Phra Tong, near Khura Buri district, Phang Nga province. AFP PHOTO/ Nicolas ASFOURI

LOYALTY ISLANDS, Aug 29 — Tsunami waves as tall as a metre above the tide level were possible along the coasts Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said today.

The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 0350 GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250km east of the epicentre.

Waves between 30cm and 1m were possible at some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller waves could reach dozens of other islands, the warning center said. — Reuters