Bukit Bintang’s back lanes get a new lease of life (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — One wouldn’t normally associate the back lanes of Bukit Bintang with anything artsy but thanks to an urban renewal project, things are changing.

Once decrepit and filthy, the alleyways of the Kuala Lumpur entertainment hub have been given a new lease of life and a fresh lick of paint, transforming the seemingly insignificant spaces with vibrant street art.

They’re highly Instagrammable too.

[Video] Transformasi Lorong Belakang Bukit Bintang pic.twitter.com/APGRtdZiKB — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 27, 2018

According to Bernama, the transformation is an initiative by the KL City Hall (DBKL) to beautify seven back lanes and one public space in the Bukit Bintang area including Jalan Berangan, Jalan Changkat, Jalan Rembia, Jalan Tengkat Tong Shin and Jalan Alor.

The rejuvenation mission began last November and is expected to be completed by December.

The project involved upgrading works on existing infrastructure such as drains and rebuilding routes.

Each location is given a specific theme and there are also 2D and 3D murals on the walls and pathways.

The video, which was posted on Bernama’s Twitter page recently, garnered 38,100 views, 2,200 retweets and over 2,000 “likes” at the time of writing.

