Weak close to Bursa's morning session

Like its regional peers, Bursa Malaysia goes into the mid-day break on a weaker footing.— Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, in tandem with most regional peers, as weak market sentiment curbed investors risk appetite, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.65 points to 1,817.25 after moving between 1,815.74 and 1,822.43 during the session.

Losses in blue chips dragged the key index down with the corporate earnings session coming to an end alongside weak quarterly results ended June 30

A dealer said sentiment in the market was also weighed on by investors’ cautious mood ahead of the US-China deadline to impose tariffs on each others products set for tomorrow.

The overall market breadth on the broader market was weaker with losers leading gainers 505 to 329, with 316 counters unchanged, 759 untraded and 68 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.53 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

Kobay topped the gainers list in rising 19 sen to RM1.52 and followed by APM Automotive which gained 17 sen to RM3.75, while BAT was the biggest loser in the morning session in declining RM1.22 to RM34.48.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank added two sen to RM25.02, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM9.59, while Tenaga was flat at RM15.72.

Maybank fell four sen to RM9.96 and CIMB eased two sen to RM6.06.

Among actives, Sapura Energy bagged 1.5 sen to 36.5 sen, My E.G rose 10 sen to RM1.47, while Vivocom was flat at three sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 67.46 points to 12,746.88, the FBMT 100 Index lost 68.11 points to 12,542.05, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 78.14 points to 12,880.27 and the FBM 70 eased 88.43 points to 15,266.45.

The FBM Ace Index bagged 3.48 points to 5,386.19.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index lost 40.21 points to 17,850.51, the Industrial Index trimmed 13.5 points to 3,235.27 and the Plantation Index declined 26.91 points to 7,579.39. — Bernama