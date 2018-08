US President Donald Trump sits behind his desk as he announces a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, August 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 — US President Donald Trump said on Twitter early this morning China hacked the emails of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton but did not offer any evidence or further information.

“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!” he tweeted. — Reuters