Five major gaps in services for children with disabilities — Amar-Singh HSS and Wong Woan Yiing

AUGUST 29 — This is an open letter to the ministers and ministries of Education, Health and Welfare to outline key gaps in our services for children with disabilities.

The National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) is a registered coalition of parents, therapists and professionals from a large number of NGOs and agencies working with and advocating for children with special needs. We recognise that the new government has many challenges and that many proposals have been put forwards for change. So much so that, at times, it may be difficult to see the forest for the trees. We would like to outline five key failures in our services for children with disabilities and how we can overcome them. If these key areas are not addressed we will continue with the current poor service provision for these children and their families.

Ministry of Education: Limited Inclusive Education for All Children

Recommendations:

1. Unit Pendidikan Khas should be changed to Unit Pendidikan Inclusive

2. Implement a national shadow aide programme

Our National Education Blueprint fully supports inclusive education (the NECIC helped provide input into the NEB). However the majority of children with special needs and their families are facing difficulty and resistance when they try to ask for inclusion. The Ministry of Education (MOE) provides data suggesting that inclusion is improving but much of this is integration, not inclusion. Children with special education needs are still segregated in separate classes despite many having abilities to do well in mainstream education. We will never reach the National Education Blueprint (NEB) target of 75 per cent inclusion by 2025 if we continue in this way. The key change required is to transform the Unit Pendidikan Khas (Special Education Unit) to Unit Pendidikan Inclusive (Inclusive Education Unit) to reflect the NEB. This will change the entire focus of the department and teachers on the ground. As long as we are focused on ‘Pendidikan Khas’ we will never be inclusive. We should aim to shut down all pendidikan khas classes and special education teachers should be supporting mainstream teachers.

Secondly we need sufficient numbers of well-trained teachers and resource personnel to aid and educate children with special needs in mainstream education classes. We urgently require a shadow aide programme to support teachers. MOE has not put this vital resource in place and parents who try to make available the provision are often hindered by local authorities. This is a major way forwards to enable inclusion.

Ministry of Health: Limited Service Provision for Children with Disabilities

Recommendations:

3. Engage medical universities to improve curriculum on special needs

4. Decentralise care - meet the disability needs of rural communities

It is a reality that most doctors who qualify do not know what to do with children who have disabilities. Most have received very limited training in their undergraduate days on understanding children with special needs and their families, being able to do an assessment and plan management. It is vital that we equip doctors with the necessary skills as 15 per cent of all children have disabilities. The Ministry of Health (MOH) must serve as a pressure group with MOE to engage local medical universities to dramatically improve their training curriculum on special needs.

An addition concern is that most services for children with disabilities are concentrated in urban settings. The rural community is grossly underserved and poorly reached. There is a need to bring professional services to these communities rather than demand that they be forced to travel to urban centres, further exacerbating their burdens and depleting limited resources. Our regional hospitals have many specialists and therapists; it is time to make it a policy for them to spend time and serve in the community.

Welfare Department: Limited Service Delivery at PDKs

Recommendation: 5. Upgrade and transform all rural EIP services to provide quality care

All children with special needs require early intervention programmes (EIP). This is crucial if they are going to discover their potential and be able to resource education and employment training. Most of the quality EIP training and programmes are provided by non-governmental organisation (NGOs); the vast majority are urban based. The rural communities are served by Community Based Resource centres (Pusat Dalam Kommuniti). These CBRs or PDKs are under the care of the Welfare Department. These centres play a vital role but the vast majority of these centres however provide limited care. Unlike urban NGO run EIPs that have grown in number, provide staff training and quality EIP service provision, the CBRs are stagnant and end up just functioning as ‘day-care’ services. There is an urgent need to provide quality EIP services in rural, underserved communities. Health, Education and Welfare ministries need to work together to make this happen. Inclusion of children with special needs into kindergarten and preschool services must be a vital part of this plan. The NECIC has formal training modules for staff working in EIP and preschool inclusion and are happy to support the training of staff.

The National Early Childhood Intervention Council appeals to the ministers and ministries of Education, Health and Welfare to please make real the rights and needs of 15 per cent of our population that are often neglected. If these 5 key initiatives are not put in place, we will continue to fail these children and their families.

Please do not let the dreams of any single child with disability fail because we did not offer them a chance to realise them.

* Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS is advisor and Dr Wong Woan Yiing is president of the National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC)

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail